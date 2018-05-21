Plan open day

Street designer submits plans for ‘safer’ village
PLANS have been drawn up to transform parts of
AN open day on Whitchurch’s village plan will be held at the Old Stables in High Street from 10am until 12.30pm tomorrow (Saturday).
Visitors can ask questions about the document, which will outline projects to improve life in the community, and complete a short survey which must be returned by the end of June.
The plan includes traffic and parking, community activities, green spaces and the future of amenities such as the village hall.
