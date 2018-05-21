Monday, 21 May 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Plan open day

AN open day on Whitchurch’s village plan will be held at the Old Stables in High Street from 10am until 12.30pm tomorrow (Saturday).

Visitors can ask questions about the document, which will outline projects to improve life in the community, and complete a short survey which must be returned by the end of June.

The plan includes traffic and parking, community activities, green spaces and the future of amenities such as the village hall.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33