Festival charities

Street designer submits plans for ‘safer’ village
PLANS have been drawn up to transform parts of ... [more]
Monday, 21 May 2018
FOUR charities are set to benefit from this year’s Beacon Festival.
The weekend of music, food and entertainment will be held on June 15 and 16 at Watlington Hill Farm.
It will be raising money for the Footsteps Foundation, which provides physical therapy for babies and children up to the age of 18 who are affected by physical, neurological and genetic conditions and Thames Valley Air Ambulance, which is based at RAF Benson.
It will also be helping the Treehouse School, a non-fee paying independent primary in Cholsey, and the First Steps Family hub which has children’s centres in Watlington and Chalgrove.
For information on the line-up and tickets, visit www.beaconfestival.net
