Monday, 21 May 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Festival charities

FOUR charities are set to benefit from this year’s Beacon Festival.

The weekend of music, food and entertainment will be held on June 15 and 16 at Watlington Hill Farm.

It will be raising money for the Footsteps Foundation, which provides physical therapy for babies and children up to the age of 18 who are affected by physical, neurological and genetic conditions and Thames Valley Air Ambulance, which is based at RAF Benson.

It will also be helping the Treehouse School, a non-fee paying independent primary in Cholsey, and the First Steps Family hub which has children’s centres in Watlington and Chalgrove.

For information on the line-up and tickets, visit www.beaconfestival.net 

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33