Run marshals

Street designer submits plans for 'safer' village
PLANS have been drawn up to transform parts of ... [more]
Monday, 21 May 2018
VOLUNTEER marshals are needed to help stage this year’s Checkendon Run, which will take place on June 17.
They will be needed from 8am to 1pm and be positioned along the various courses to direct runners.
There will be 10km and 5km route for adults and a 2km, 1km and 100m course for children.
For more information, email alexandra_west@hot
mail.co.uk
21 May 2018
