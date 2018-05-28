Festival fun

THE first Around the Boundary festival will take place at the recreation ground in The Hamlet, Gallowstree Common, on Sunday from 11am to 11pm.

The event is in aid of Kidmore End Cricket Club, which plays its home matches there, and the Kidmore End playing fields committee.

There will be live music with DJ Yoga, food stalls and entertainment for children.

Tickets cost £20 for adults and £7.50 for children (under-twos go free).