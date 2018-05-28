Tuesday, 29 May 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Festival fun

THE first Around the Boundary festival will take place at the recreation ground in The Hamlet, Gallowstree Common, on Sunday from 11am to 11pm.

The event is in aid of Kidmore End Cricket Club, which plays its home matches there, and the Kidmore End playing fields committee.

There will be live music with DJ Yoga, food stalls and entertainment for children.

Tickets cost £20 for adults and £7.50 for children (under-twos go free).

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33