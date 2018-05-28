Hat-trick for Hairy Legs champ
A BOY notched up a hat-trick of victories in
Tuesday, 29 May 2018
THE Nettlebed village quiz will be held at the Village Club in High Street next Saturday (June 2) at 8pm (doors open at 7.30pm).
Teams cam be up to four people and entry costs £10 per team. All proceeds go towards a new roof for the club.
For more information, call (01491) 641617 or email
clive.goodall4@btinternet.
com
28 May 2018
