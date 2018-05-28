Children's charity fundraiser for royal wedding

Hat-trick for Hairy Legs champ
A BOY notched up a hat-trick of victories in ... [more]
Tuesday, 29 May 2018
CHILDREN at Denning Montessori Nursery and Forest School in Fawley made their own flags and bunting to celebrate the royal wedding with villagers.
They collected money for tea and cakes and raised £90 for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s chosen charities.
The event was organised by villagers Ben Foster and Lucy Swinglehurst together with Jenny Blain, principal of the nursery.
28 May 2018
More News:
Women walk through the night for cancer charity
A TEAM of staff from a Wargrave school raised ... [more]
Police under fire again for lack of presence in village
POLICING in Sonning Common has been criticised by ... [more]
POLL: Have your say