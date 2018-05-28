Tuesday, 29 May 2018

Children's charity fundraiser for royal wedding

CHILDREN at Denning Montessori Nursery and Forest School in Fawley made their own flags and bunting to celebrate the royal wedding with villagers.

They collected money for tea and cakes and raised £90 for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s chosen charities.

The event was organised by villagers Ben Foster and Lucy Swinglehurst together with Jenny Blain, principal of the nursery.

