Monday, 28 May 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Open farms

FARMS in South Oxfordshire will open their doors to the public on June 10 for Open Farm Sunday.

The national initiative is to promote how food is produced and how farming affects our everyday lives.

Participants include Sheeplands Farm, near Wargrave, (10am to 3pm), Vines Farm, near Cane End, (noon to 4pm) and Sonning Farm, Charvil Lane, Sonning (1pm to 4.30pm). Entry is free.

For more information, visit www.farmsunday.org

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33