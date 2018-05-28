Open farms

FARMS in South Oxfordshire will open their doors to the public on June 10 for Open Farm Sunday.

The national initiative is to promote how food is produced and how farming affects our everyday lives.

Participants include Sheeplands Farm, near Wargrave, (10am to 3pm), Vines Farm, near Cane End, (noon to 4pm) and Sonning Farm, Charvil Lane, Sonning (1pm to 4.30pm). Entry is free.

For more information, visit www.farmsunday.org