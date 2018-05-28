Open farms

Hat-trick for Hairy Legs champ
A BOY notched up a hat-trick of victories in ... [more]
FARMS in South Oxfordshire will open their doors to the public on June 10 for Open Farm Sunday.
The national initiative is to promote how food is produced and how farming affects our everyday lives.
Participants include Sheeplands Farm, near Wargrave, (10am to 3pm), Vines Farm, near Cane End, (noon to 4pm) and Sonning Farm, Charvil Lane, Sonning (1pm to 4.30pm). Entry is free.
For more information, visit www.farmsunday.org
Women walk through the night for cancer charity
A TEAM of staff from a Wargrave school raised ... [more]
Police under fire again for lack of presence in village
POLICING in Sonning Common has been criticised by ... [more]
