Bargains day

Hat-trick for Hairy Legs champ
A BOY notched up a hat-trick of victories in ... [more]
Monday, 28 May 2018
ANTIQUES and jewellery experts are to hold a free valuation day near Henley.
The team from Hansons London will be at the Golden Ball in Lower Assendon on June 8 from 10am until midday.
They will be led by auctioneer Charles Hanson, who regularly appears on Bargain Hunt.
28 May 2018
