Street party to mark Harry and Meghan's wedding

A STREET party was held in Deanfield Road, Henley, to celebrate the royal wedding on Saturday.

The road was closed between Tilebarn Close and the roundabout as about 60 residents lined the street with tables and served food and drinks.

Two children dressed as the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex and gave a “royal wave” from the balcony of a house. Organiser Nicola Gordon said: “It was a chance to celebrate the wedding and being British. It just got everyone together.

“We saw lots of neighbours and made some new friends, while lots of kids from Valley Road Primary School came. The kids loved it because they were allowed to play in the street!”