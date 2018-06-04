Monday, 04 June 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

VWs on show

THE annual VW Owners’ Rally at Stonor Park will take place on Sunday.

Organised by the Association of British VW Clubs, it has been held on the estate for more than 30 years.

The event will open from 10am to 4pm and there will be activities for children, including a merry-go-round and bouncy castles.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33