VWs on show

Boys can wear skirts to school... but not shorts
TEENAGE boys have been told they can’t wear ... [more]
Monday, 04 June 2018
THE annual VW Owners’ Rally at Stonor Park will take place on Sunday.
Organised by the Association of British VW Clubs, it has been held on the estate for more than 30 years.
The event will open from 10am to 4pm and there will be activities for children, including a merry-go-round and bouncy castles.
04 June 2018
