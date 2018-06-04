Fossils fun

FANTASTIC Fossils, a hands-on event for children, will be held at Henley library later this month.

It is aimed at five- to 10-year-olds who will be able to examine dinosaur teeth, claw and bones as well as fossils from Oxfordshire and can bring along their own finds for identification.

The free event will take place on June 30 from 1.30pm to 2.30pm and 3pm to 4pm. To book a place, call the library on 01865 815278.