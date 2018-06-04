More Welly

Monday, 04 June 2018

AN obstacle course for children is returning to Henley.

The Little Welly Goes Wild will be held at Greenlands next Saturday and Sunday from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

The 3km course features more than 30 obstacles and there will be live entertainment, food and drink.

For more information, visit www.thelittlewelly.co.uk/
