Salvage fair weekend

AN antiques and architectural salvage fair will be held at Fawley Hill this weekend.

Décor-Architectural will be similar to the Salvo Fair which used to be held at the McAlpine estate but has been expanded to include antiques and textiles dealers.

The name change is due to Salvo organiser Thornton Kay taking the year off. The new event is being organised by Lady McAlpine, Gary Wallis and Alix and Camilla Charpentier.

Old military vehicles, vintage cars and traction engines will be on display. The Fawley steam train will be running and the railway and bygones museum will be open to the public.

There will be children’s entertainment, refreshments and experts on hand to offer advice.

For more information, visit www.fawleyhill.co.uk/

events/decor-architectural