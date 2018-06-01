Former England star attends rugby dinner

Hat-trick for Hairy Legs champ
A BOY notched up a hat-trick of victories in ... [more]
Saturday, 02 June 2018
FORMER England and Lions lock Simon Shaw was the guest speaker at Henley Rugby Club’s sportsman’s dinner.
About 130 people attended the black-tie event at Phyllis Court Club.
The MC was former England scrum-half Andy Gomarsall and there was entertainment from table magician Ian Gamic.
After the four-course dinner, there was an auction with top prizes of a week’s holiday in Barbados, a sailing experience on a yacht and a rowing session with Olympic champion Will Satch. Alistair Beynon, the club’s commercial manager said: “It was a brilliant night. Andy and Simon know each other really well from England and the Lions.
“There were some old rugby stories and some from the Lions’ tours.
“Simon’s a really good guy. He kept his table entertained and was mingling with supporters and sponsors and making them feel part of the evening. Andy did a fantastic job too.”
The evening raised about £13,000 for the club.
• A Picture This feature from the dinner will appear in next week’s Henley Standard.
02 June 2018
Women walk through the night for cancer charity
A TEAM of staff from a Wargrave school raised ... [more]
Police under fire again for lack of presence in village
POLICING in Sonning Common has been criticised by ... [more]
