Tomatoes are pick of crop at market place plant sale

HUNDREDS of people supported this year’s Henley Allotments Association plant sale.

Members sold produce and plants to the public in Falaise Square on Saturday and raised almost £580, which will be used for new projects at the Waterman’s allotments in Reading Road and the Greencroft allotments in Matson Drive.

Some plants were also donated by Henley park services staff to help boost the total.

Dave McEwen, chairman of the association, said it was its best ever sale.

He said: “It was brilliant. There were always two or three people buying something.

“A group of plotholders had got together to grow tomato plants so we had dozens and dozens of them yet we managed to almost sell out of them.

“The rhubard was incredibly popular too and I think we must have made more than £100 from it.”

The plotholders grew things especially for the event. Mr McEwen, of Church Street, Henley, said: “As we hold the sale every year, people know about it. We provide a timetable for sowing seeds so the produce is at its best when we have the sale.

“The event also gives us a chance to talk to people who may be interested in an allotment.

“It helps us to make people aware that we are there and there is an opportunity to have a vacant plot.”

Greenshoots, a charitable garden centre based at Manor Farm in Peppard, had a stall selling herbs and plants and made more than £300. Denise Jones, charity administrator, said: “It was a very good day. We met lots of lovely people and were able to send them to the graden centre.

“Our most popular plants were the ones with hairy pots, which you can put into the ground and then they decompose.

“In this day and age everyone wants to reduce wastage so those plants sold really well.”

The event was suppported by Henley in Bloom.