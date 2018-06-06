Stoke Row Steam and Vintage Rally returns this weekend

THOUSANDS of people are expected to visit the Stoke Row Steam and Vintage Rally this weekend.

The 37th annual event, which will be take place at Hill Bottom, Whitchurch Hill, on Saturday and Sunday, is a celebration of the country’s mechanical heritage.

It will feature more than 20 vintage steam engines, old tractors, classic cars, military vehicles and motorcycles.

Other attractions include classic fairground rides, an animal petting zoo, caterers and trade stands, a real ale bar and live music.

There will be a record attempt to get more than 100 timber tractors together, a First World War centenary commemoration and a fly-past by the Battle of Britain Hurricane and Spitfire aircraft.

The rally will be raising money for the Reading and West Berkshire branch of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Show organiser Tony Waistell said: “We are really excited as this is going to be our biggest and most exciting show yet, with so many attractions it’s sure to appeal to all.

“We’re delighted to be supporting the Motor Neurone Disease Association, a wonderful charity which does amazing work for those affected, including carers, family and friends in challenging times.”

Branch spokeswoman Jane Gilbert said: “We are very grateful for this wonderful boost to our vital work.”

There will be free parking at the site (RG8 7PU) from 10am each day.

Tickets will be available on the gate and cost £8 for adults, £6 for OAPs and £4 for children aged five to 12 (under 5s go free). A family pass (two adults and three children) is £25.

For more information, visit www.stokerowsteamrally.com