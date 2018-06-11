Monday, 11 June 2018

Lily cleans up in glasses competition

A GIRL has won a competition to design a glasses cleaner that will be given to every child who buys a pair of glasses from a Henley opticians.

Lily Whitelock’s design, which features a cat, was named the best in a public vote run by Frost Borneo in Hart Street.

The 12-year-old, who lives in New Street, Henley, was presented with her winning design last week as well as a goodie bag containing chocolates, a bath bomb and a £30 voucher.

Lily, who is a pupil at the Abbey School in Reading, designed her cloth cleaner after learning about the competition when she visited the opticians last year for her first pair of glasses.

Practice manager Clare Willis said there were about 20 entries and five were shortlisted before people voted for their favourite on social media.

Lily said: “I’m glad I got to make something special for children. I wanted to appeal to everyone and I really like cats. I did it red because I like the colour and thought it would stand out.”

Her mother Heidi added: “I’m very proud of Lily — she’s very creative.”

