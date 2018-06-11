Prizes plea

Doctor proved benefit of linking health and nature
WHEN he was a GP at Sonning Common health centre ... [more]
Monday, 11 June 2018
AN appeal has been launched for prizes to be won at Nettlebed village fete on June 30.
They are needed for a raffle, bric-a-brac and tombola and can be anything from costume jewellery to tinned food and alcohol.
To make a donation, email organiser Jodi Butler on jodimb@hotmail.co.uk
11 June 2018
More News:
Doctor proved benefit of linking health and nature
WHEN he was a GP at Sonning Common health centre ... [more]
Girls rewarded for successful season on football pitch
MORE than 200 players from 13 teams attended ... [more]
POLL: Have your say