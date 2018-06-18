A FAMILY fun day will be held at Highlands Park in Henley tomorrow (Saturday) from 11am to 4pm.

There will be fun and games and face-painting for children and ice cream and Pimm’s and Prosecco will be available.

Highlands Park is the new housing development being built by Crest Nicholson at the Highlands Farm former industrial estate off Greys Road and there will be two show homes open.