Monday, 18 June 2018
A VEGAN fayre will be held at the Hardwick Estate in Whitchurch on Sunday.
Organised by Tolhurst Organic, it will feature food including pizzas and strawberry ice cream made with farm-grown ingredients.
The fayre will also have producers of vegan skincare products and cosmetics, cruelty-free crafts and activities for children.
Host Iain Tolhurst,
co-author and promoter of stock-free organic standards, will give a talk.
For more information, visit www.tolhurstorganic.co.uk
