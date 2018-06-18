Monday, 18 June 2018

Vegan fayre

A VEGAN fayre will be held at the Hardwick Estate in Whitchurch on Sunday.

Organised by Tolhurst Organic, it will feature food including pizzas and strawberry ice cream made with farm-grown ingredients.

The fayre will also have producers of vegan skincare products and cosmetics, cruelty-free crafts and activities for children.

Host Iain Tolhurst,
co-author and promoter of stock-free organic standards, will give a talk.  

For more information, visit www.tolhurstorganic.co.uk

