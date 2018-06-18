Help required

Girl finds fossil 100 million years old
A GIRL found a fossil in her garden that is about ... [more]
Monday, 18 June 2018
VOLUNTEERS are needed to help stage this year’s Christmas Eve torchlight parade in Goring.
The event, which was cancelled last year for health and safety reasons, is being revived by a new committee.
There is a long list of roles that need filling, ranging from forklift driving and choosing the carols to sing on the night.
To volunteer, email gstorchlight@gmail.com
18 June 2018
