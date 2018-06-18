Lily on view

Girl finds fossil 100 million years old
A GIRL found a fossil in her garden that is about ... [more]
Monday, 18 June 2018
AN open day will be held at the Withymead Nature Reserve in Goring next Sunday (June 24) from 2pm to 5pm.
Visitors will be able to see the flowering Loddon lily (or summer snowflake), which is the reserve’s signature plant and takes its name from the River Loddon.
It thrives in the swampy soil beneath willows and in the water meadows.
18 June 2018
More News:
POLL: Have your say