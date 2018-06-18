Monday, 18 June 2018

Sign up for children's cross-country event

A CHILDREN’S cross-country relay will be held at the Culden Faw estate on July 7.

It is being organised by the Children’s Challenge, a not-for-profit organisation set up in Shiplake last year. Teams of up to four children select a distance of either 8km, 12km or 20km and run alternate laps to complete it.

All children are welcome, irrespective of speed and there will be medal for every participant. Entry is free. The only criteria is that each individual raises a minimum of £25 for a charity of their choice via JustGiving and links it to a “team” JustGiving page.

To register, visit www.thechildrenschallenge.com  

