Monday, 25 June 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Church jazz

SAXOPHONIST Jonathan Radford and pianist Kaoli Ono will perform at St Thomas’s Church in Goring on Wednesday.

The duo, who are alumni of the Paris Conservatoire, will perform arrangements of works by composers including Debussy, Fauré, Albeniz and Gershwin.

The concert has been organised by the Friends of Music at Goring.

Admission costs £12 on the door or £10 in advance from Inspiration in High Street.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33