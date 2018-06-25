Church jazz

SAXOPHONIST Jonathan Radford and pianist Kaoli Ono will perform at St Thomas’s Church in Goring on Wednesday.

The duo, who are alumni of the Paris Conservatoire, will perform arrangements of works by composers including Debussy, Fauré, Albeniz and Gershwin.

The concert has been organised by the Friends of Music at Goring.

Admission costs £12 on the door or £10 in advance from Inspiration in High Street.