Art workshop

Soul singer helps make village festival Ella-F success
THE artistic director of Goring Gap Festival has ... [more]
Monday, 25 June 2018
WORKSHOPS for the Equinox Together community art project will be held at the Old Stables in Whitchurch on Tuesday from 2pm to 4pm.
Participants will help to craft and paint clay totem poles to be displayed on Pangbourne Meadow this autumn.
Admission is £20, which covers the cost of materials. To book, visit www.artcafe.co.uk
25 June 2018
More News:
Soul singer helps make village festival Ella-F success
THE artistic director of Goring Gap Festival has ... [more]
Graduate adds to charity’s Wall of Hope in dad’s memory
A GRADUATE from Sonning Common raised £2,740 for ... [more]
POLL: Have your say