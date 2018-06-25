Soul singer helps make village festival Ella-F success
THE artistic director of Goring Gap Festival has ... [more]
Monday, 25 June 2018
A CAR boot sale will be held at Sonning Common Primary School in Grove Road on Sunday, July 22 from 11am to 1pm.
Spaces are available, with a cost of £10 per car — email pta@sonning-common.oxon.
sch.uk
25 June 2018
More News:
Soul singer helps make village festival Ella-F success
THE artistic director of Goring Gap Festival has ... [more]
Graduate adds to charity’s Wall of Hope in dad’s memory
A GRADUATE from Sonning Common raised £2,740 for ... [more]
POLL: Have your say