Monday, 25 June 2018

Concert cash

A CONCERT at St John the Baptist Church in Kidmore End raised £535.

About 60 people attended the event which had the theme of hope. 

The performers included Karen Broadbent and her daughter Charlotte, from Sonning Common, who sang and played the recorder together.

They were accompanied by the church’s director of music Frances Brewitt-Taylor. 

