Monday, 25 June 2018
A CHARITY tea party will be held at the Christ Church Centre in Henley next Saturday (June 30) from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.
There will be afternoon tea with home-made cakes, music, a craft table, face-painting and a raffle.
The event is in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society. Tickets cost £12 on the door or £10 in advance (half price for under-fives). To book, visit the centre in Reading Road or call (01491) 577733.
