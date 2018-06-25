A MINI music festival will be held in Henley in aid of the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed.

Love Music will be held at Henley Rugby Club next Saturday (June 30) and feature five bands and dance sessions for children with the Steph’s Divas & Dudes Dance Academy.

Doors will open at 4pm with music from 5pm until midnight. Tickets cost £5 each from kelly.williams

@suerydercare.org