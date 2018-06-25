Fete fly-past

A SPITFIRE will perform a fly-past at the Caversham Church fete next month.

The Supermarine Spitfire will appear above Caversham Court Gardens on July 14 in what is the centenary year of the Royal Air Force.

The event, which starts at 1pm, will also feature dancing from the Joanna Wright School of Dance, entertainer Fred in the Shed, children’s races, a kids’ zone, stalls, refreshments and a grand prize draw.