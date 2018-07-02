Open centre

A REHABILITATION centre in Hare Hatch will hold its annual open day next Saturday (July 7).

Yeldall Manor, which is set in 38 acres, has helped men to overcome serious drug or alcohol addictions for nearly 40 years.

Gates will open at 1pm and there will be a hog roast, stalls and games for all the family. A celebrations service will take place in the marquee at 3.30pm after which strawberry teas will be served. All are welcome.