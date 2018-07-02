Monday, 02 July 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Rag regatta

WARGRAVE Boating Club’s rag regatta will take place tomorrow (Saturday) from 9am.

The programme features a series of informal fun races with punts, kayaks and dinghies on the Thames off Station Road.

There will also be the Bull Enduro kayak race, which involves downing a half pint at the Bull in High Street before racing, and its junior equivalent, the Anne Reid Enduro, where the children drink lemonade. 

Food and drink will be on sale and prize-giving will follow the last race.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33