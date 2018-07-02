WARGRAVE Boating Club’s rag regatta will take place tomorrow (Saturday) from 9am.

The programme features a series of informal fun races with punts, kayaks and dinghies on the Thames off Station Road.

There will also be the Bull Enduro kayak race, which involves downing a half pint at the Bull in High Street before racing, and its junior equivalent, the Anne Reid Enduro, where the children drink lemonade.

Food and drink will be on sale and prize-giving will follow the last race.