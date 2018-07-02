Monday, 02 July 2018

Farming fun

CHALKHOUSE Green Farm will be open to the public on Sunday from 2pm to 6pm.

Attractions will include rare breed animals and poultry, working heavy horse demonstrations, trailer rides, a farm trail, a Second World War air raid shelter, artefacts, pony and donkey rides, a swimming pool, ice cream, plants for sale and performances by concert pianist Derek Paravicini.

There will also be cream teas in aid of Soundabout, a charity which uses music and rhythm to communicate with severely disabled and autistic children.

Entry costs £3. Children, wheelchair users and carers go free. For more information, call 0118 972 3631.

