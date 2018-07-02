Villages fear being eaten up by Reading expansion
COUNCILLORS in Sonning Common and Kidmore End are ... [more]
Monday, 02 July 2018
A SUMMER music festival will take place at the Butcher’s Arms in Blounts Court Road, Sonning Common, tomorrow (Saturday) from 2pm.
The Big Bash 2 will feature live music, a beer festival, barbecue, hog roast and treasure hunt.
The festival was held for the first time last year in memory of Ellie Gallagher Blues, the wife of landlord Rob Blues, who died of liver cancer in July last year.
The proceeds will go to Sue Ryder and Beating Bowel Cancer.
02 July 2018
Villages fear being eaten up by Reading expansion
