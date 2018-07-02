A SUMMER music festival will take place at the Butcher’s Arms in Blounts Court Road, Sonning Common, tomorrow (Saturday) from 2pm.

The Big Bash 2 will feature live music, a beer festival, barbecue, hog roast and treasure hunt.

The festival was held for the first time last year in memory of Ellie Gallagher Blues, the wife of landlord Rob Blues, who died of liver cancer in July last year.

The proceeds will go to Sue Ryder and Beating Bowel Cancer.