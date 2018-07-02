Talking war

Villages fear being eaten up by Reading expansion
FOUR talks about the First World War’s impact on society are to be given at Dunsden village hall.
The first, on July 10, will look at the growing acceptance of post-traumatic stress disorder while the second on September 11 will cover the role of Indian soldiers in the conflict.
A third talk on October 9 is about the role of tunnelling and the engineers who dug them and the final one, on a date to be confirmed in November, will be on pacifism and the Quakers.
The talks have been organised by the Dunsden Owen Association. Entry costs £4 on the door.
