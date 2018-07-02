Monday, 02 July 2018

RNLI car boot sale raises £1,000

HUNDREDS of people attended a car boot sale organised by the Wargrave branch of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

There were more than 50 stallholders selling bric-a-brac, furniture, children’s toys, games, books and clothing at Piggott School, helping to raise more than £1,000 for the charity.

John Gothard, honorary secretary of the branch, said: “We were pleased with the number of people who turned out and the amount raised.

“All the money will go directly to the charity. There are several lifeboat stations on the tidal Thames and that is what the money will go towards.”

The next sale will take place at the same place on September 16.

Pictured, above left, are branch chairman Paul Blair (left) and committee Cameron Floate, who were on car parking duty and buyers Emily and Sophie Keep

