Children’s charity run

A CHILDREN’S cross-country run will take place at the Culden Faw estate tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am.

The new team event is open to four- to 14-year-olds. Teams of up to four children will run alternate 1km laps over either 8km, 12km or 20km.

Entry is free but each runner must raise at least £25 for a charity of their choice. All participants will receive a medal.

Among the teams is one from Shiplake Primary School called Team Stars comprising Romy Brant, Stanley Upsher, Leah Brooks and Ovia Chamberlain. The seven-year-olds will each run 2km of the 8km challenge.

Romy, of Albert Road. Henley, is running for Pets As Therapy and has already raised more than £400.

She said: “I chose my charity because I really like dogs. Dogs have always cheered me up because they are so cute when they wag their tails and lick people.

“I am looking forward to the run because it will be fun and all the children in my team are my best friends. I enjoy running because I get to hang out with my friends and keep healthy.”

Her mother Aspen Weatherburn said: “I am very proud of Romy and love the charity she has chosen. Thank you so much to all our family and friends for sponsoring Romy.”

The event is sponsored by estate agents Davis Tate and has been organised by the Children’s Challenge, a non-profit organisation based in Shiplake.