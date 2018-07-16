Ferrari fun

Invasive river weed nearly all gone but look out for return
A FAMILY fun day is to take place in Sonning Common later this month.
The Thames Valley Ferrari Owners’ Club has organised the event off Blounts Court Road on July 28 and 29.
Attractions will include remote control racing, static displays, bouncy castles, an assault course, refreshments, raffles and dog show.
The event will run from 10am to 5pm on both days. All the money raised will go to Thames Valley Air Ambulance and children’s charities.
For tickets, visit www.ferrari
familyday.co.uk/tickets
16 July 2018
