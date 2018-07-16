Poppy music

Invasive river weed nearly all gone but look out for return
AN invasive river weed is now at “miniscule” ... [more]
Monday, 16 July 2018
A MUSIC festival to commemorate the end of the First World War was held in Wargrave.
Groups including the Arborfield Military Wives Choir, Ukeladies, Glee Club and the Piggott Junior School Choir performed at the event at the Piggott School on June 29.
It was organised by the Wargrave branch of the Royal British Legion and attended by more than 150 people.
The event is expected to have raised about £3,000 for this year’s Poppy Appeal.
16 July 2018
More News:
Invasive river weed nearly all gone but look out for return
AN invasive river weed is now at “miniscule” ... [more]
Cable firm should clean pavements, says resident
A MAN has complained that pavements near his home ... [more]
All kinds of music at community choir’s summer concert
MORE than 100 people took part in Nottakwire’s ... [more]
POLL: Have your say