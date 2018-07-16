Poppy music

A MUSIC festival to commemorate the end of the First World War was held in Wargrave.

Groups including the Arborfield Military Wives Choir, Ukeladies, Glee Club and the Piggott Junior School Choir performed at the event at the Piggott School on June 29.

It was organised by the Wargrave branch of the Royal British Legion and attended by more than 150 people.

The event is expected to have raised about £3,000 for this year’s Poppy Appeal.