Day in the life of GP

A DOCTOR at Sonning Common health centre spoke to more than 120 patients about his job.

The event was organised by the centre’s patient participation group.

Dr Ralph Drury, who lives in Checkendon, joined the practice in Sonning Common in 1999.

He told the audience how his training took more than 10 years and left him with £70,000 of debts.

His daily routine starts at 7.10am and ends more than 12 hours kater after seeing patients, checking results, attending meetings, making phone calls and making home visits.

Dr Drury said he found the work varied and rewarding. He also answered questions from the audience.

The organisers thanked the Fish bus for providing transport and the WI for serving tea and coffee.

The group’s next event will be Matters of Memory, an open day about dementia at the village hall today (Friday) from 10am to 4pm. This is open to all and includes refreshments.