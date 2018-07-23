Monday, 23 July 2018

Sheepdog trial returns

THE Henley and District Agricultural Association’s Sheepdog Trial will take place on Sunday.

Fifty three dogs have entered the event, which will be held at the Henley Showground, off Marlow Road.

Among the entries is Angie Driscoll with Kinloch Pippi, who was the 2017 Welsh Champion and won TV programme One Man and His Dog with Gethin Jones.

There will also be a spinning and weaving demonstration, tractor and trailer rides, fish and chips, burgers, homemade cakes, biscuits and lemonade, ice cream and a variety of trade stands.

Delilah, the wooden cow, will be available for visitors to “milk”. At the end of the day prizes will be presented to the winner.

The gate opens at 9am and tickets are £3 for adults, £2 for concessions, and children under five go free.

For more information, visit www.thehenleyshow
.co.uk

