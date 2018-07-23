Monday, 23 July 2018

Taste of work life

A WEEK of activities to teach the students at Kidmore End Primary School about working life raised more than £400 for the school.

Pupils helped with administration in the office, completed health and safety checks and helped write invoices.

Visitors also came into the school each day to tell the children about their jobs.

Each year group also sold items to parents which they made themselves including plant pots, bird feeders, bread, lemonade and biscuits.

