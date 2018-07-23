Primary school fair raises £1,500 for new library books

MORE than 250 people attended a summer fair at Kidmore End Primary School.

The event at the school in Chalkhouse Green Road followed its annual sports day on Tuesday afternoon.

Parents and students stayed after the sports to relax and enjoy food, drinks and games.

Attractions included wacky wheelers racing, hook-a-duck, giant Jenga, a tin can alley and a golf challenge. Stalls selling cakes, sweets, barbecued food and soft and alcoholic drinks were also being run by volunteers.

There was also a rowing challenge, where youngsters and adults were made to row as far as they could in one minute.

A raffle featured prizes donated by Rebellion Brewery, AW Cycles, Checkendon Stables, Peppard Building Supplies, the Greyhound in Peppard, Caversham Heath Golf Club, Stonor Park, the Master Builders Club and the New Inn in Kidmore End.

The event raised about £1,500, which will go towards several projects, including new library books for the children and a new stage for pupils to perform on.

A portion of the money will also pay for enrichment workshops.

Robert Heilbuth, chairman of the Kidmore End School Association, which organised the event, thanked everyone for supporting it. He said: “Even if we did not make any money at all it wouldn’t matter because everyone enjoyed it and it’s a lovely occasion to bring our school community together.

“The kids enjoy all the things going on and the feedback I have had from parents has been great.

“When I went into the school the following day, everyone was saying it was a great success, which is really nice.”