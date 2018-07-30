Monday, 30 July 2018

Lego builders

LEGO building sessions will be held at Wargrave library.

The workshops, for children aged five to 10, will take place at the library in Church Street on Monday from 2pm to 2.45pm and 3.15pm to 4pm.

A spinning wheel-themed story event will also be held at the library on Monday, August 20, from 11am to 11.45am.

Youngsters will be able to spin the wheel as well as hearing stories and taking part in arts and craft sessions with books written by Julia Donaldson.

The event is for children aged seven and under. Both events must be booked in advance and cost £1 per child.

For more information call the library on 0118 940 4656.

