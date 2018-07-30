Fun day date

Judges praise ‘beautiful’ work by village volunteers
ORGANISERS of Goring’s annual entry into the ... [more]
Monday, 30 July 2018
A BOUNCY castle, climbing wall and children’s entertainer will be among the attractions at a community fun day in Wargrave.
The annual event, which is organised by Wokingham Borough Council, will take place at Kings Field on Wednesday, August 15 from 12 noon to 4pm.
It is free to attend and will also include food and drink, face painting and stalls with information on council services.
For more information call 0118 978 2494 or email
tenant.involvement@
wokingham.gov.uk
30 July 2018
More News:
Judges praise ‘beautiful’ work by village volunteers
ORGANISERS of Goring’s annual entry into the ... [more]
Council wins fight to stop 95 homes from being built
SONNING Common Parish Council has won a planning ... [more]
Villages have bus service reduced to once an hour
BUS services linking Sonning Common and Peppard ... [more]
Residents say ‘mansion’ would spoil riverside view
RESIDENTS and parish councillors in Wargrave have ... [more]
POLL: Have your say