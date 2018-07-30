Fun day date

A BOUNCY castle, climbing wall and children’s entertainer will be among the attractions at a community fun day in Wargrave.

The annual event, which is organised by Wokingham Borough Council, will take place at Kings Field on Wednesday, August 15 from 12 noon to 4pm.

It is free to attend and will also include food and drink, face painting and stalls with information on council services.

For more information call 0118 978 2494 or email

tenant.involvement@

wokingham.gov.uk