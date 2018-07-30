Landlady breaks leg

THE landlady of a Crazies Hill pub has been forced to pull out of a charity walking challenge after breaking her leg.

Sandra Purdy, who runs the Horns, had planned to take on the Three Peaks Challenge next month, where she would attempt to scale the highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales: Scafell Pike, Ben Nevis and Snowdon.

Ms Purdy, who plays for Redingensians Sirens, has now cancelled the attempt after suffering the injury while playing sevens rugby last month.

Ms Purdy celebrated her third anniversary at the Brakspear pub with a party on Sunday and the business has also been nominated for the best partnership pub in the John Smith’s Great British Pub Awards.

Chef Daniel Holloway has also been nominated for the young chef of the year award, for which he will take part in a cooking challenge with other nominees.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony at the Royal Lancaster hotel in London on Thursday, September 6.