Monday, 30 July 2018

Produce sale

A PRODUCE sale will be held at the Woodclyffe allotments in Wargrave on Saturday, September 8.

The allotments off Victoria Road regularly holds sales with fruit and vegetables grown on the site.

The event will run from 9am to 10.30am. For more information on renting an allotment call Wargrave Parish Council on 0118 940 6084 or email office@
wargrave.org.uk

