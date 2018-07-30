Monday, 30 July 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Car boot sale

A CAR boot sale to raise money for the Wargrave branch of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution will be held on Sunday, September 16.

The event will take place all morning at the Piggott School in Twyford Road.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33