Sign up for Thames dip

Judges praise ‘beautiful’ work by village volunteers
ORGANISERS of Goring’s annual entry into the ... [more]
Monday, 30 July 2018
PLACES are still available for an open water swim in Wargrave.
The event on the River Thames is part of the annual Wargrave and Shiplake regatta and will take place on August 11.
Swimmers aged 12 and over can take on a 1km or 2km course, starting at 6.15am, while there is also an easier “social swim”.
Entry costs £25 or £10 for the social swim, which includes breakfast, a goody bag and entry to the main regatta later in the day. For more information email jomaundrell@hotmail.com
30 July 2018
More News:
Judges praise ‘beautiful’ work by village volunteers
ORGANISERS of Goring’s annual entry into the ... [more]
Council wins fight to stop 95 homes from being built
SONNING Common Parish Council has won a planning ... [more]
Villages have bus service reduced to once an hour
BUS services linking Sonning Common and Peppard ... [more]
Residents say ‘mansion’ would spoil riverside view
RESIDENTS and parish councillors in Wargrave have ... [more]
POLL: Have your say