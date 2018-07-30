Sign up for Thames dip

PLACES are still available for an open water swim in Wargrave.

The event on the River Thames is part of the annual Wargrave and Shiplake regatta and will take place on August 11.

Swimmers aged 12 and over can take on a 1km or 2km course, starting at 6.15am, while there is also an easier “social swim”.

Entry costs £25 or £10 for the social swim, which includes breakfast, a goody bag and entry to the main regatta later in the day. For more information email jomaundrell@hotmail.com