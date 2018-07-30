Dog show at fete

WOODCOTE’S annual fete will take place at the village hall and green from midday until 5pm on September 15.

There will be a fun dog show run by Woodcote Pet Services and an open mic slot for performers in all styles from musicians to aspiring stand-up comics.

Children’s stalls and games will be run by The Cabin and Woodcote pre-schools and a tuck shop run by the village youth club plus a tug-of-war for all ages.

A flower and produce show will also be held in the hall which will also have sections for baking, preserves, art, photography, writing and more.

Organisers are still seeking prizes for the raffle and anyone who can help should email maddockmarilyn@

yahoo.co.uk or call Helena McBride on 07798 702041.

For more information or to download an entry form for the show, visit the “Woodcote Village Fete 2018 Information Page” group on Facebook.