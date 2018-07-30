Monday, 30 July 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Dog show at fete

WOODCOTE’S annual fete will take place at the village hall and green from midday until 5pm on September 15.

There will be a fun dog show run by Woodcote Pet Services and an open mic slot for performers in all styles from musicians to aspiring stand-up comics.

Children’s stalls and games will be run by The Cabin and Woodcote pre-schools and a tuck shop run by the village youth club plus a tug-of-war for all ages.

A flower and produce show will also be held in the hall which will also have sections for baking, preserves, art, photography, writing and more.

Organisers are still seeking prizes for the raffle and anyone who can help should email maddockmarilyn@
yahoo.co.uk or call Helena McBride on 07798 702041.

For more information or to download an entry form for the show, visit the “Woodcote Village Fete 2018 Information Page” group on Facebook.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33